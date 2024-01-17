Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3799.75 and closed at ₹3830.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3827.1 and a low of ₹3743.7. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹103,851.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4201.7 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.