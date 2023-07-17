Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 3346.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3350 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3257.05 and closed at 3256.8. The stock reached a high of 3364 and a low of 3257.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91497.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a volume of 22740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3350, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3350, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and the net change in price is 3.9.

17 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3351.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3351.85, with a net change of 5.75 and a percent change of 0.17. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3345.75, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3345.75. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.35.

17 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3338.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3338.65. There has been a decrease of 0.22% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:08 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3343.85, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3343.85, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and by 2.25 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3349.15, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3349.15 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and the net change in price is 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3365.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3365.95, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 19.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change is an increase of 19.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:24 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3356.9, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3356.9 with a net change of 10.8 and a percent change of 0.32. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3350.25, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3350.25. There has been a 0.12 percent change, with a net change of 4.15.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3345.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3345.25, with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3332.8, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3332.8 with a decrease of 0.4%. The net change in the stock price is -13.3.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3340.75, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3340.75, showing a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -5.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3350.2, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3350.2. It has experienced a 0.12% percent change, with a net change of 4.1.

17 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3350, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3350 with a net change of 3.9 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.9 points and has seen a 0.12% increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3352.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3352.75. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3349.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3349.9 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 3.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3343.55, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹3256.8

Eicher Motors stock has experienced a 2.66% increase in price, with a net change of 86.75. The current price of the stock is 3343.55.

17 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3256.8 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 22,740 shares and closed at a price of 3,256.8.

