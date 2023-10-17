Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3496.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's 3485.2

17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 3485.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3496.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3,476 and a close price of 3,476. The stock had a high of 3,503.45 and a low of 3,464.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 95,264.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,886 and the 52-week low is 2,835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was 3496.35, with a net change of 11.15 and a percent change of 0.32. Yesterday's closing price was 3485.20.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3497.4 as against previous close of 3497.1

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3500.5. The bid price is 3511.55 and the offer price is 3513.1. There is a bid quantity of 175 and an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3140375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Eicher Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Eicher Motors Ltd stock is 2836.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3889.65000.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.4 (+1.84%) & 56.0 (+5.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.35 (-17.92%) & 15.0 (-21.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3497.4 as against previous close of 3497.1

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3503.3. The bid price is 3512.0 and the offer price is 3514.45. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3154025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3473.90
10 Days3446.72
20 Days3438.61
50 Days3395.00
100 Days3440.90
300 Days3321.83
17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.4 (+12.34%) & 60.7 (+14.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (-21.57%) & 41.05 (-25.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Click here for Eicher Motors AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3497.4 as against previous close of 3497.1

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3503.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 3515.15, while the offer price is 3516.0. The bid quantity stands at 175 shares, while the offer quantity is slightly higher at 875 shares. The stock has an open interest of 3158400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Click here for Eicher Motors News

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99911
Buy991010
Hold13131312
Sell3333
Strong Sell2222
17 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.85 (+9.45%) & 56.3 (+6.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.85 (-22.05%) & 46.6 (-15.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3497.4 as against previous close of 3497.1

Eicher Motors, with a spot price of 3501.05, has a bid price of 3511.85 and an offer price of 3514.25. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for Eicher Motors stands at 3,159,275 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.65 (+3.15%) & 53.0 (+0.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.05 (-15.75%) & 28.1 (-16.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3497.4 as against previous close of 3497.1

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3511.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3521.0, while the offer price is 3522.95. The offer quantity stands at 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 3164000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

