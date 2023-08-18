Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3321 and a close price of ₹3325.75. The stock had a high of ₹3321 and a low of ₹3292.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,274.36 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4258 shares on the BSE.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|3 Months
|-13.03%
|6 Months
|0.28%
|YTD
|2.19%
|1 Year
|-2.92%
Eicher Motors Live Updates
EICHER MOTORS
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3297.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹3325.75
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3297.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -28.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3325.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on BSE had a volume of 4258 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3325.75.
