Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 3325.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3297.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3321 and a close price of 3325.75. The stock had a high of 3321 and a low of 3292.6. The market capitalization of the company is 90,274.36 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4258 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months-13.03%
6 Months0.28%
YTD2.19%
1 Year-2.92%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3297.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹3325.75

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 3297.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -28.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3325.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on BSE had a volume of 4258 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3325.75.

