Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 4056.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4125.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors started with an opening price of 4078.35 and closed at 4084.05. The stock reached a high of 4134.85 and a low of 4045.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at 111,061.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 4201.7 and the lowest was 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 23,634 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4125.45, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹4056.65

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 4125.45, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 68.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous close and has gained 68.8 points. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months12.42%
6 Months14.72%
YTD25.78%
1 Year22.9%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4135, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹4056.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 4135, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 78.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.93% and gained 78.35 in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4084.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 23,634 shares. The closing price for the day was 4084.05.

