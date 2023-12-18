Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors started with an opening price of ₹4078.35 and closed at ₹4084.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4134.85 and a low of ₹4045.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹111,061.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹4201.7 and the lowest was ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 23,634 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹4125.45, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 68.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous close and has gained 68.8 points. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|12.42%
|6 Months
|14.72%
|YTD
|25.78%
|1 Year
|22.9%
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹4135, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 78.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.93% and gained ₹78.35 in value.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 23,634 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4084.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!