Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 3793.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3751.75 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors, a leading Indian automaker, saw its stock open at 3749.85 and close at 3793.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3771.15 and a low of 3730.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 102,713.72 crore. Eicher Motors has a 52-week high of 4201.7 and a 52-week low of 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3751.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3793.3

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3751.75. There has been a percent change of -1.1% and a net change of -41.55.

18 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3793.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 14,366 shares with a closing price of 3,793.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.