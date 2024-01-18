Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors, a leading Indian automaker, saw its stock open at ₹3749.85 and close at ₹3793.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3771.15 and a low of ₹3730.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹102,713.72 crore. Eicher Motors has a 52-week high of ₹4201.7 and a 52-week low of ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.