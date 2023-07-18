Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 3349.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3325.25 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3364.95 and closed at 3346.1. The stock reached a high of 3372.55 and a low of 3327.75. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91661.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 40018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3325.25, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3325.25 with a percent change of -0.73. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.73% from its previous closing price. The net change is -24.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 24.3.

18 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3341.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3341.15, which reflects a decrease of 0.25% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.4.

18 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3340.1, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3340.1. It has experienced a net change of -9.45, resulting in a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3355.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3355.75, with a net change of 6.2 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Eicher Motors Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3356.4, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3356.4, with a 0.2% percent change and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3359.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3359.9, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 10.35. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3363, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3363, with a net change of 13.45 and a percent change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% or 13.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3362.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

Eicher Motors stock currently has a price of 3362.95 with a percent change of 0.4. The net change in the stock price is 13.4.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3362.4, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3362.4, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 12.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or 12.85.

18 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3343.05, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3349.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3343.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.19. The net change in the stock price is -6.5.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3349.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3346.1

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3349.55. It has experienced a net change of 3.45, which represents a 0.1% increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3346.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors recorded a volume of 40,018 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3,346.1.

