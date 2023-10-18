Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3491.35, down -0.24% from yesterday's 3499.8

25 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 3499.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3491.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3492.55 and closed at 3485.2. The stock reached a high of 3521 and a low of 3487.4. The company has a market capitalization of 95712.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 5156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was 3491.35, representing a decrease of 0.24% or 8.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of 3499.80.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5146.55.90.115272.23522.0145624.01
Eicher Motors3491.35-8.45-0.243886.02835.9595481.99
TVS Motor Co1596.45-13.3-0.831616.9968.075845.28
Hero Motocorp3152.0-19.8-0.623242.852246.7562989.48
Tube Investments Of India2979.0-14.4-0.483737.152375.0557530.77
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Eicher Motors reached a low price of 3482.2 and a high price of 3546 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:42 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3507.25 as against previous close of 3512.8

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3491.4. The bid price is 3498.6, and the offer price is 3500.55. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 3095925.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Eicher Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Eicher Motors Ltd stock is 2836.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3889.65000.

Eicher Motors stock, with a current price of 3496.35, has experienced a slight increase with a percent change of 0.32. The net change in the stock price is 11.15.

18 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 51.0 (-9.25%) & 16.65 (-12.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.4 (-0.7%) & 11.35 (-15.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3496.35, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.32% from its previous closing price. The net change of 11.15 indicates the actual increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is 3487.4 and the high price is 3521.

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3496.35 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 11.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.32% and the actual price change is 11.15.

18 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3482.08
10 Days3449.63
20 Days3443.67
50 Days3398.04
100 Days3439.74
300 Days3322.68
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3496.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3496.35 with a net change of 11.15, representing a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99911
Buy991010
Hold13131312
Sell3333
Strong Sell2222
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3496.35. It has experienced a 0.32 percent change, with a net change of 11.15.

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3496.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock is 11.15, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight upward trend.

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3496.35 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value.

Based on the current data, Eicher Motors stock is priced at 3496.35. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.15.

18 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months5.1%
6 Months7.27%
YTD8.46%
1 Year-0.39%
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3496.35, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

