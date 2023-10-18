Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3491.35, down -0.24% from yesterday's 3499.8

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3492.55 and closed at ₹3485.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3521 and a low of ₹3487.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95712.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 5156 shares.
Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was ₹3491.35, representing a decrease of 0.24% or ₹8.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3499.80.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5146.5
|5.9
|0.11
|5272.2
|3522.0
|145624.01
|Eicher Motors
|3491.35
|-8.45
|-0.24
|3886.0
|2835.95
|95481.99
|TVS Motor Co
|1596.45
|-13.3
|-0.83
|1616.9
|968.0
|75845.28
|Hero Motocorp
|3152.0
|-19.8
|-0.62
|3242.85
|2246.75
|62989.48
|Tube Investments Of India
|2979.0
|-14.4
|-0.48
|3737.15
|2375.05
|57530.77
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3491.4. The bid price is 3498.6, and the offer price is 3500.55. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 3095925.
The 52 week low price of Eicher Motors Ltd stock is 2836.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3889.65000.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹51.0 (-9.25%) & ₹16.65 (-12.6%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.4 (-0.7%) & ₹11.35 (-15.93%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3482.08
|10 Days
|3449.63
|20 Days
|3443.67
|50 Days
|3398.04
|100 Days
|3439.74
|300 Days
|3322.68
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹50.45 (-10.23%) & ₹15.05 (-21.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.5 (-4.22%) & ₹5.4 (-11.48%) respectively.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3500.85. The bid price for the stock is 3505.55, while the offer price stands at 3508.45. There is an offer quantity of 175 shares and a bid quantity of 175 shares. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3104500.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹56.05 (-0.27%) & ₹18.25 (-4.2%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹37.95 (-11.12%) & ₹2.05 (-43.06%) respectively.
Eicher Motors, currently priced at 3500.85, has a bid price of 3519.4 and an offer price of 3522.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 3094875.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹74.5 (+32.56%) & ₹26.1 (+37.01%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.0 (-36.77%) & ₹1.75 (-51.39%) respectively.
Eicher Motors, currently trading at a spot price of ₹3500.85, has a bid price of ₹3531.35 and an offer price of ₹3533.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 3,097,675.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|5.1%
|6 Months
|7.27%
|YTD
|8.46%
|1 Year
|-0.39%
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 5156 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3485.2.
