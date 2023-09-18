Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT) opened at ₹3389 and closed at ₹3384. The stock's high for the day was ₹3447.85, while the low was at ₹3373.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹93,800.25 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹3886 and a low of ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 47,173 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.