Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 3384 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3426.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT) opened at 3389 and closed at 3384. The stock's high for the day was 3447.85, while the low was at 3373.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at 93,800.25 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 3886 and a low of 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 47,173 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3384 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 47,173 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,384.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.