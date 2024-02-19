Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 3914.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3936.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3934.75 and closed at 3914.80 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4001.75, while the low was 3922. The market capitalization stands at 107771.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.70, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 11711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3914.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume was 11711 shares and the closing price was 3914.8.

