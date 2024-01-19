Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3763.95, and the close price was ₹3751.75. The high for the day was ₹3763.95, and the low was ₹3662.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹101,268.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 19,323 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.