Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 3494.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3473.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3500 and closed at 3499.8. The stock reached a high of 3546 and a low of 3482.2. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 95,575.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 4474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.6 as against previous close of 3507.3

Eicher Motors is a stock with a spot price of 3482.45. The bid price is 3491.95, and the offer price is 3493.5. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 3084550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3473.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3494.05

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that its price is 3473.7, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -20.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% and the value has decreased by 20.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.27%
3 Months6.93%
6 Months6.28%
YTD8.31%
1 Year-3.22%
19 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3469.4, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3494.05

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3469.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -24.65, which suggests a decrease in the stock price of Eicher Motors.

19 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3499.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 4,474 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,499.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.