Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Plunges on the Market

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3500 and closed at ₹3499.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3546 and a low of ₹3482.2. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹95,575.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 4474 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors is a stock with a spot price of 3482.45. The bid price is 3491.95, and the offer price is 3493.5. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 3084550.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that its price is ₹3473.7, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -20.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% and the value has decreased by ₹20.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.27%
|3 Months
|6.93%
|6 Months
|6.28%
|YTD
|8.31%
|1 Year
|-3.22%
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3469.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -24.65, which suggests a decrease in the stock price of Eicher Motors.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 4,474 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,499.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!