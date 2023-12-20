Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 4083.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4042.15 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4098.95 and closed at 4083.9. The highest price reached during the day was 4103.7, while the lowest price was 4022. The company's market capitalization is 110,664.16 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 4201.7 and a low of 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4083.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3889 shares. The closing price for the day was 4083.9.

