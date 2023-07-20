Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors faces stock market decline

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3336.65 and closed at ₹3348.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3351.65 and a low of ₹3319.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91245.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6514 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.