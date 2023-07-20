Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors faces stock market decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3348.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3334.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3336.65 and closed at 3348.8. The stock reached a high of 3351.65 and a low of 3319.8. The market capitalization of the company is 91245.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6514 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3334.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3348.8

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3334.35. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.43% in percentage change and a net change of -14.45.

20 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3348.8 yesterday

Based on the data for the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,514. The closing price of the stock was 3,348.8.

