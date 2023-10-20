Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 3495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3500.85 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3498.3 and closed at 3494.05. The highest price during the day was 3533.6, while the lowest price was 3463.25. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at 95475.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 5048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3500.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3495

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3500.85 with a net change of 5.85 and a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 5.85 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months8.67%
6 Months7.83%
YTD8.47%
1 Year-3.08%
20 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3489.4, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3495

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3489.4 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -5.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.6 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3494.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5048 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3494.05.

