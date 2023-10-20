Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3498.3 and closed at ₹3494.05. The highest price during the day was ₹3533.6, while the lowest price was ₹3463.25. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹95475.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 5048 shares.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3500.85 with a net change of 5.85 and a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 5.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|8.67%
|6 Months
|7.83%
|YTD
|8.47%
|1 Year
|-3.08%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3489.4 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -5.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.6 points.
On the last day, the trading volume of Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5048 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3494.05.
