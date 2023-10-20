Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3498.3 and closed at ₹3494.05. The highest price during the day was ₹3533.6, while the lowest price was ₹3463.25. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹95475.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 5048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.