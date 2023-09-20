Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3426.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3427.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3439.95 and closed at 3426.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3451.7, while the lowest price was 3410.6. The market capitalization of the company is 93829.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for Eicher Motors' shares was 8887.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3426.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 8887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3426.5.

