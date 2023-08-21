Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a boost in trading today

Eicher Motors' stock opened and closed at ₹3297.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3369.65 and a low of ₹3275.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91688.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 17528 shares.
The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently ₹3349.35, with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 51.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 1.57% or ₹51.65.
On the last day, Eicher Motors BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,528 shares, with a closing price of ₹3297.7.
