Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 3297.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3349.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened and closed at 3297.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3369.65 and a low of 3275.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91688.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 17528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3349.35, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹3297.7

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently 3349.35, with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 51.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 1.57% or 51.65.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3297.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,528 shares, with a closing price of 3297.7.

