Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Drops in Today's Trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4070.65 and closed at ₹4042.15. The high for the day was ₹4132.2 and the low was ₹3892.25. The market capitalization is ₹107,094.13 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 20,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3920.5. The bid price is 3930.3, while the offer price is 3934.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 2806475.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3908.45. There was a decrease in the stock price by 0.08 percent, resulting in a net change of -3.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.98%
|3 Months
|7.72%
|6 Months
|9.58%
|YTD
|21.21%
|1 Year
|18.08%
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3911.75 with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -130.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.23% or ₹130.4.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 20,312 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4,042.15.
