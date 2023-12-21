Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Drops in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 3911.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3908.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4070.65 and closed at 4042.15. The high for the day was 4132.2 and the low was 3892.25. The market capitalization is 107,094.13 crore. The 52-week high is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 20,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Eicher Motors December futures opened at 3910.0 as against previous close of 3922.0

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3920.5. The bid price is 3930.3, while the offer price is 3934.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 2806475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3908.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3911.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3908.45. There was a decrease in the stock price by 0.08 percent, resulting in a net change of -3.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.98%
3 Months7.72%
6 Months9.58%
YTD21.21%
1 Year18.08%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3911.75, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹4042.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3911.75 with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -130.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.23% or 130.4.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4042.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 20,312 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,042.15.

