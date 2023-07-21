comScore
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3315.8 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of 3302.05 and a closing price of 3316.8. The stock had a high of 3336.85 and a low of 3293.75. The market capitalization of the company is 90859.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3605 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:19:05 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3315.8, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3316.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3315.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease in value.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:07:25 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3312.25, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3316.8

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3312.25. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.55, suggesting a decrease of 4.55 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49:00 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3314.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3316.8

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3314.9 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.06% and the net change is -1.9.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34:42 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3314.55, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3316.8

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3314.55 with a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, implying a decrease of 2.25 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:44 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3316.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 3612 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3316.8.

