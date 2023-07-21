Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3302.05 and a closing price of ₹3316.8. The stock had a high of ₹3336.85 and a low of ₹3293.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90859.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3605 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3315.8, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3316.8
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3315.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease in value.
Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3312.25, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3316.8
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3312.25. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.55 in the stock price.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3314.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3316.8
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3314.9 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.06% and the net change is -1.9.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3314.55, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3316.8
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3314.55 with a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, implying a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock price.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3316.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 3612 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3316.8.
