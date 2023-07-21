Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees positive trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3302.05 and closed at ₹3316.8. The stock had a high of ₹3336.85 and a low of ₹3293.75. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91117.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3330, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 13.2.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3211. The closing price for the stock was ₹3316.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!