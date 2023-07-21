Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 3316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3330 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3302.05 and closed at 3316.8. The stock had a high of 3336.85 and a low of 3293.75. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91117.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3330, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3316.8

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3330, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 13.2.

21 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3316.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3211. The closing price for the stock was 3316.8.

