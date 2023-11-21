Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees stock rise in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3845.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3854.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors opened at 3863 and closed at 3863.65 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 3895.85, while the low was 3826.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 105263.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3898, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3854.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3845.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3854.6. It has experienced a 0.25% increase in the stock price. This translates to a net change of 9.5 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.46%
3 Months13.52%
6 Months8.49%
YTD19.17%
1 Year13.46%
21 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3844.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3863.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3844.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.75, suggesting a decrease of 18.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Eicher Motors has declined slightly.

21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3863.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5,752 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,863.65.

