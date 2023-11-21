Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees stock rise in positive trading session

Eicher Motors opened at ₹3863 and closed at ₹3863.65 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹3895.85, while the low was ₹3826.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹105263.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3898, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5752 shares.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3854.6. It has experienced a 0.25% increase in the stock price. This translates to a net change of 9.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.46%
|3 Months
|13.52%
|6 Months
|8.49%
|YTD
|19.17%
|1 Year
|13.46%
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3844.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹18.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Eicher Motors has declined slightly.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5,752 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,863.65.
