Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 3427.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3435 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of 3420.15 and a closing price of 3427.55. The highest price reached during the day was 3449.6, while the lowest was 3380. The market capitalization of the company is 94032.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3435, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3427.55

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3435, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3427.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 9870 shares and closed at a price of 3427.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.