Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges as investors sell off

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3313 and closed at ₹3349.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3370.8 and a low of ₹3313. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently ₹91,662.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 9038 shares of Eicher Motors were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
