Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3349.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3348.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3313 and closed at 3349.35. The stock reached a high of 3370.8 and a low of 3313. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently 91,662.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 9038 shares of Eicher Motors were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3348.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3349.35

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3348.4 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3349.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on BSE, a total of 9038 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3349.35.

