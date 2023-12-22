Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 3911.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3956.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3900 and closed at 3911.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 4002.45, while the lowest price was 3850. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 108,331.6 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 4201.7 and a 52-week low of 2835.95. A total of 5814 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3956.95. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 45.2, which suggests that the stock has risen by this amount.

