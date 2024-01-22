 Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as trading turns bearish | Mint
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as trading turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as trading turns bearish

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3699.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3698.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3719.9 and closed at 3699.7. The stock reached a high of 3736.6 and a low of 3675.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 101,253.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:17 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3698.4. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:51 AM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 4000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 102.0 (-20.03%) & 46.05 (-25.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 119.55 (+8.04%) & 74.0 (+1.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:25 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto7114.0-22.25-0.317420.03551.2201295.87
Eicher Motors3698.4-1.3-0.044201.72835.95101144.42
TVS Motor Co2012.05-25.3-1.242104.0968.095589.9
Hero Motocorp4410.010.950.254450.82246.7588129.32
Tube Investments Of India4059.0201.75.234067.952375.0578387.85
22 Jan 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST

The current data suggests that Eicher Motors stock is trading at a price of 3698.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:18 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3675.05 and the high price is 3736.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03:39 AM IST

Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3685.05 as against previous close of 3713.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3697.6. The bid price is 3698.0 and the offer price is 3700.0 with an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for the stock is 3,519,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:56 AM IST

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3698.4 with a net change of -1.3, representing a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.43%
3 Months-3.04%
6 Months11.58%
YTD-10.72%
1 Year16.82%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:02 AM IST

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3698.4 with a net change of -1.3, indicating a slight decrease of -0.04%.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17:08 AM IST

The volume of Eicher Motors BSE shares traded on the last day was 7167. The closing price of the shares was 3699.7.

