Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3719.9 and closed at ₹3699.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3736.6 and a low of ₹3675.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹101,253.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7167 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹102.0 (-20.03%) & ₹46.05 (-25.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹119.55 (+8.04%) & ₹74.0 (+1.37%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 7114.0 -22.25 -0.31 7420.0 3551.2 201295.87 Eicher Motors 3698.4 -1.3 -0.04 4201.7 2835.95 101144.42 TVS Motor Co 2012.05 -25.3 -1.24 2104.0 968.0 95589.9 Hero Motocorp 4410.0 10.95 0.25 4450.8 2246.75 88129.32 Tube Investments Of India 4059.0 201.7 5.23 4067.95 2375.05 78387.85

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3675.05 and the high price is ₹3736.6.

Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3685.05 as against previous close of 3713.7 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3697.6. The bid price is 3698.0 and the offer price is 3700.0 with an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for the stock is 3,519,600.

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.43% 3 Months -3.04% 6 Months 11.58% YTD -10.72% 1 Year 16.82%

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3699.7 on last trading day The volume of Eicher Motors BSE shares traded on the last day was 7167. The closing price of the shares was ₹3699.7.