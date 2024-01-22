Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3719.9 and closed at ₹3699.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3736.6 and a low of ₹3675.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹101,253.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3698.4. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹102.0 (-20.03%) & ₹46.05 (-25.18%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹119.55 (+8.04%) & ₹74.0 (+1.37%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|7114.0
|-22.25
|-0.31
|7420.0
|3551.2
|201295.87
|Eicher Motors
|3698.4
|-1.3
|-0.04
|4201.7
|2835.95
|101144.42
|TVS Motor Co
|2012.05
|-25.3
|-1.24
|2104.0
|968.0
|95589.9
|Hero Motocorp
|4410.0
|10.95
|0.25
|4450.8
|2246.75
|88129.32
|Tube Investments Of India
|4059.0
|201.7
|5.23
|4067.95
|2375.05
|78387.85
The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3675.05 and the high price is ₹3736.6.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3697.6. The bid price is 3698.0 and the offer price is 3700.0 with an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for the stock is 3,519,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|-3.04%
|6 Months
|11.58%
|YTD
|-10.72%
|1 Year
|16.82%
The volume of Eicher Motors BSE shares traded on the last day was 7167. The closing price of the shares was ₹3699.7.
