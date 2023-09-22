Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3407.05 and closed at ₹3441.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3439.8, while the lowest price was ₹3404. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93734.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5421 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.48%
|3 Months
|-7.81%
|6 Months
|17.36%
|YTD
|6.45%
|1 Year
|-6.69%
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3424.1, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -16.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5421 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3441.05.
