Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3441.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3424.1 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3407.05 and closed at 3441.05. The highest price reached during the day was 3439.8, while the lowest price was 3404. The market capitalization of the company is 93734.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months-7.81%
6 Months17.36%
YTD6.45%
1 Year-6.69%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3424.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3441.05

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3424.1, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -16.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3441.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5421 shares. The closing price for the day was 3441.05.

