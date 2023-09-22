Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3407.05 and closed at ₹3441.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3439.8, while the lowest price was ₹3404. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93734.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.