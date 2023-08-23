comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 09:40:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 1.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.95 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.5 -0.22%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 965 0.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.3 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Gains Momentum
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Gains Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 3345.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3361.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was 3352.75, and the close price was 3360.95. The stock reached a high of 3397.6 and a low of 3327.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 91120.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3361.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3345.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3361.9. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight positive movement.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.14%
3 Months-11.78%
6 Months2.12%
YTD3.58%
1 Year-0.59%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03:14 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3328.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹3360.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3328.6. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 32.35.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05:25 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3360.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 26,308 shares. The closing price for the day stood at 3,360.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App