Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Gains Momentum

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3352.75, and the close price was ₹3360.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3397.6 and a low of ₹3327.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91120.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26308 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3361.9. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.14%
|3 Months
|-11.78%
|6 Months
|2.12%
|YTD
|3.58%
|1 Year
|-0.59%
The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3328.6. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹32.35.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 26,308 shares. The closing price for the day stood at ₹3,360.95.
