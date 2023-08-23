Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 3345.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3361.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was 3352.75, and the close price was 3360.95. The stock reached a high of 3397.6 and a low of 3327.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 91120.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3361.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3345.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3361.9. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight positive movement.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.14%
3 Months-11.78%
6 Months2.12%
YTD3.58%
1 Year-0.59%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3328.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹3360.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3328.6. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 32.35.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3360.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 26,308 shares. The closing price for the day stood at 3,360.95.

