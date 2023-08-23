Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Gains Momentum

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3352.75, and the close price was ₹3360.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3397.6 and a low of ₹3327.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91120.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.