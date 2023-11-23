Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 3843.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3838.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3830 and closed at 3843.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3854.2, while the lowest price was 3805.7. The market capitalization of the company is 105091.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3898, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5116 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3843.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5116 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3843.35.

