Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock tumbles amid market downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock tumbles amid market downturn

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3478.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3463 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3490.05 and closed at 3495. The highest price reached during the day was 3500.9, while the lowest price was 3470. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at 95011.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 2431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3490.43
10 Days3482.17
20 Days3455.68
50 Days3408.01
100 Days3432.74
300 Days3327.85
23 Oct 2023, 01:30:57 PM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.6 (-51.04%) & 2.35 (-56.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.8 (+9.68%) & 8.05 (+12.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22:10 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3463, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3463, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -15.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14:13 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors' stock reached a low price of 3456.8 and a high price of 3490.75 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:35 PM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:55:17 PM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3492.9 as against previous close of 3479.85

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3461.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 3454.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3456.5. The bid and offer quantities are both 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors stands at 2393650. Overall, the stock is showing steady trading activity and interest from buyers and sellers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:30 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5413.65-74.45-1.365514.653522.0153183.21
Eicher Motors3463.25-14.85-0.433886.02835.9594713.5
TVS Motor Co1601.74.050.251616.9968.076094.7
Hero Motocorp3170.6-37.35-1.163275.02246.7563361.18
Tube Investments Of India2936.15-89.2-2.953737.152375.0556703.25
23 Oct 2023, 12:34:18 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3462, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3462. There has been a percent change of -0.46, which indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.1, suggesting a decrease of 16.1 points. Overall, the stock price for Eicher Motors has experienced a slight decline.

23 Oct 2023, 12:16:11 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock's low price for the day is 3456.8 and the high price is 3490.75.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:09 PM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.95 (-35.57%) & 3.25 (-39.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.8 (-19.25%) & 7.05 (-1.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:27 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3466.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3466.7 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3492.9 as against previous close of 3479.85

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3468.8. The bid price for the stock is 3462.7, while the offer price is 3465.55. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 2,378,425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5434.3-53.8-0.985514.653522.0153767.52
Eicher Motors3464.75-13.35-0.383886.02835.9594754.53
TVS Motor Co1601.74.050.251616.9968.076094.7
Hero Motocorp3173.0-34.95-1.093275.02246.7563409.14
Tube Investments Of India2951.15-74.2-2.453737.152375.0556992.93
23 Oct 2023, 11:12:02 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today is 3464.25 and the high price is 3490.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00:12 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3471.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3471.2 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and by 6.9 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3466.9, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3466.9, experiencing a percent change of -0.32. This translates to a net change of -11.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:54 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5423.15-64.95-1.185514.653522.0153452.02
Eicher Motors3467.85-10.25-0.293886.02835.9594839.31
TVS Motor Co1598.71.050.071616.9968.075952.18
Hero Motocorp3180.5-27.45-0.863275.02246.7563559.02
Tube Investments Of India2943.0-82.35-2.723737.152375.0556835.53
23 Oct 2023, 10:40:39 AM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.35 (-38.34%) & 3.6 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.0 (-12.68%) & 6.2 (-13.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3464.25 and the high price is 3490.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:08:31 AM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3492.9 as against previous close of 3479.85

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3478.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 3479.1, while the offer price is 3481.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 2406075. Overall, Eicher Motors seems to be trading within a narrow range, with moderate buying and selling interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:59:12 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:23 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3478.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3478.95. The percent change in the stock price is 0.02%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, which means the stock has increased by 0.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39:21 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months7.05%
6 Months8.75%
YTD7.84%
1 Year-4.66%
23 Oct 2023, 09:18:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3476.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3478.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that its price is 3476.4, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:21:35 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3495 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a total trading volume of 2,431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,495.

