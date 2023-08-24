Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3332.05 and closed at ₹3345.9. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹3380, while the lowest recorded price was ₹3332.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹91870.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 13,736 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.