Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3356 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3354 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3332.05 and closed at 3345.9. The highest price it reached during the day was 3380, while the lowest recorded price was 3332.05. The company's market capitalization is 91870.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 13,736 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3354, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3356

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3354. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -2. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months-12.2%
6 Months3.33%
YTD4.04%
1 Year-3.08%
24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3356, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3345.9

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3356 with a net change of 10.1 and a percent change of 0.3.

24 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3345.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,736 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3345.9.

