Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3332.05 and closed at ₹3345.9. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹3380, while the lowest recorded price was ₹3332.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹91870.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 13,736 shares were traded.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3354. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -2. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|-12.2%
|6 Months
|3.33%
|YTD
|4.04%
|1 Year
|-3.08%
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3356 with a net change of 10.1 and a percent change of 0.3.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,736 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹3345.9.
