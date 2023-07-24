Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3310.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3302.05 and closed at ₹3316.8. The high for the day was ₹3336.85 and the low was ₹3293.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,591.66 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6889 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:01:45 AM IST
