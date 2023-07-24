comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3310.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3302.05 and closed at 3316.8. The high for the day was 3336.85 and the low was 3293.75. The market capitalization of the company is 90,591.66 crore. The 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6889 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:01:45 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3316.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 6,889 shares and closed at a price of 3,316.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout