Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3310.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3302.05 and closed at 3316.8. The high for the day was 3336.85 and the low was 3293.75. The market capitalization of the company is 90,591.66 crore. The 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6889 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3316.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 6,889 shares and closed at a price of 3,316.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.