Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3834.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3870.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3836 and closed at 3834.30 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3914.95 and a low of 3836 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 105,966.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3898 and 2835.95, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months14.88%
6 Months6.36%
YTD20.33%
1 Year14.87%
24 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3870.55, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3834.3

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3870.55, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 36.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3834.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 18,907 shares and closed at a price of 3,834.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.