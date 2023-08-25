Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees positive trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors saw an open price of ₹3360 and a close price of ₹3356. The stock reached a high of ₹3366.25 and a low of ₹3321.55. The company's market capitalization was ₹91,140.78 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors was ₹3886, while the 52-week low was ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 5686 shares.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3337.3, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3334.05 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|-13.23%
|6 Months
|3.08%
|YTD
|3.53%
|1 Year
|-3.16%
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3329.35 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -26.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 5686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3356.
