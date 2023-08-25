Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 3334.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors saw an open price of 3360 and a close price of 3356. The stock reached a high of 3366.25 and a low of 3321.55. The company's market capitalization was 91,140.78 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors was 3886, while the 52-week low was 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 5686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3337.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3334.95

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3337.3, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3334.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3334.95

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3334.05 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months-13.23%
6 Months3.08%
YTD3.53%
1 Year-3.16%
25 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3329.35, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3356

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3329.35 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -26.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3356 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 5686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3356.

