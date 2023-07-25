Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 3314.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3317.65 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors started trading at 3310 and closed at 3314.8. The stock reached a high of 3318.5 and a low of 3283.25. The company's market capitalization is currently at 90,788.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. A total of 7001 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3314.8 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7001 shares and the closing price was 3314.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.