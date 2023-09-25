Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 3431.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3416 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3420.05 and closed at 3431.8. The stock had a high of 3430.65 and a low of 3393.95. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93512.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 12354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3416, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3431.8

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 3416. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.8, suggesting a decline of 15.8.

25 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3431.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,354 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,431.8.

