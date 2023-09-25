Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges in today's trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3420.05 and closed at ₹3431.8. The stock had a high of ₹3430.65 and a low of ₹3393.95. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹93512.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 12354 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3416. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.8, suggesting a decline of ₹15.8.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,354 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,431.8.
