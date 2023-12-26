Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 4004.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4051.85 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors, on the last day, had an open price of 3987 and a close price of 3959.75. The stock reached a high of 4015 and a low of 3950. The market capitalization of the company is 109,471.87 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 4201.7, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4051.85, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹4004.35

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 4051.85, showing a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 47.5.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.33%
3 Months9.07%
6 Months13.19%
YTD24.11%
1 Year24.95%
26 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3998.6, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3959.75

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3998.6 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 38.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 38.85.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3959.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 5,470 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,959.75.

