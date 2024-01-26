Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 3638.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3618 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3650.05 and closed at 3638.75. The stock reached a high of 3682.8 and a low of 3597.85. The market capitalization of the company is 99051.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4201.7 and 2835.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3638.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 13,369 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3638.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.