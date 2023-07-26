Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock surges in today's trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3310.05 and closed at ₹3308.35. The stock had a high of ₹3365 and a low of ₹3310.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91014.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 28,376 shares of Eicher Motors were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.