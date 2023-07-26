Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3340 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3310.05 and closed at 3308.35. The stock had a high of 3365 and a low of 3310.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91014.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 28,376 shares of Eicher Motors were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3340, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3325.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3340, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 14.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the net change in price is 14.15.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3345.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3325.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3345.9, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 20.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the net change is an increase of 20.05.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3331, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3325.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3331 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 5.15. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive momentum.

26 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3325.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3308.35

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3325.85, which represents a 0.53% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 17.5.

26 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3308.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 28,376 shares, with a closing price of 3,308.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.