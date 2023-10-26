comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's 3382.85
BackBack

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 3382.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3327.15 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3438.5 and a close price of 3437.65. The stock had a high of 3446.25 and a low of 3370.85. The market capitalization of the company was 92527.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3886 and the 52-week low was 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 3438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:31:28 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

Today, the stock price of Eicher Motors closed at 3327.15, which is a decrease of 1.65% or -55.7 points compared to the previous day's closing price of 3382.85.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:01 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5250.8-96.35-1.85514.653522.0148575.25
Eicher Motors3327.15-55.7-1.653886.02835.9590991.42
TVS Motor Co1580.754.60.291616.9968.075099.39
Hero Motocorp3119.5-19.2-0.613275.02246.7562340.0
Tube Investments Of India2923.9-19.85-0.673737.152375.0556466.67
26 Oct 2023, 05:44:35 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is 3312, while the high price is 3379.95.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20:10 PM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3324.1 with a bid price of 3326.95 and an offer price of 3328.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 862050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:29 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Eicher Motors Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price at 2836.00 and its 52-week high price at 3889.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:01:00 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3325, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3325, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -57.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

26 Oct 2023, 02:47:38 PM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-96.94%) & 0.1 (-93.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.1 (+95.74%) & 116.3 (+34.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:57 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3330.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3330.75. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -52.1, representing a decrease of 52.1 in the stock price.

Click here for Eicher Motors Shareholdings

26 Oct 2023, 02:39:23 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5260.6-86.55-1.625514.653522.0148852.55
Eicher Motors3328.7-54.15-1.63886.02835.9591033.81
TVS Motor Co1574.5-1.65-0.11616.9968.074802.47
Hero Motocorp3097.25-41.45-1.323275.02246.7561895.36
Tube Investments Of India2918.9-24.85-0.843737.152375.0556370.11
26 Oct 2023, 02:10:09 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 3313.25 and a high of 3379.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:03:24 PM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7

Eicher Motors, a leading automobile company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3326.05. The bid price for the stock is 3328.45, while the offer price is 3329.55. The offer quantity stands at 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has a high open interest of 966,000, indicating strong market interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:54:09 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3321, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3321. There has been a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -61.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% or 61.85.

Click here for Eicher Motors Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:17 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3480.92
10 Days3481.50
20 Days3456.88
50 Days3408.53
100 Days3430.35
300 Days3330.44
26 Oct 2023, 01:27:55 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3313.25, while the high price reached 3379.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:22:21 PM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.15 (-89.96%) & 0.3 (-80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.2 (+48.94%) & 115.0 (+33.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21:19 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3337.75, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3337.75, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -45.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the net change is a decrease of 45.1.

Click here for Eicher Motors Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:23 PM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:49:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3335.3. The bid price is 3340.75, while the offer price is 3342.2. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 943,775.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:36:00 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5288.85-58.3-1.095514.653522.0149651.9
Eicher Motors3338.95-43.9-1.33886.02835.9591314.13
TVS Motor Co1562.5-13.65-0.871616.9968.074232.36
Hero Motocorp3096.7-42.0-1.343275.02246.7561884.37
Tube Investments Of India2902.05-41.7-1.423737.152375.0556044.7
26 Oct 2023, 12:23:55 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is 3313.25, while the high price is 3379.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:06 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3339.5, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3339.5. It has experienced a decrease of 1.28% in its value, equivalent to a net change of -43.35.

Click here for Eicher Motors AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:04:04 PM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-69.43%) & 0.3 (-80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.55 (+93.62%) & 106.35 (+23.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01:14 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3345.7, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3345.7. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.15, suggesting a decrease of 37.15 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:13 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99911
Buy991010
Hold13131312
Sell3333
Strong Sell2222
26 Oct 2023, 11:36:16 AM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3356. The bid price stands at 3360.9, while the offer price is 3362.55. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 920,325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:30:36 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5301.1-46.05-0.865514.653522.0149998.53
Eicher Motors3345.5-37.35-1.13886.02835.9591493.26
TVS Motor Co1549.95-26.2-1.661616.9968.073636.13
Hero Motocorp3099.15-39.55-1.263275.02246.7561933.33
Tube Investments Of India2901.0-42.75-1.453737.152375.0556024.43
26 Oct 2023, 11:20:08 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3313.25, while the high price was 3379.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05:02 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3343.15, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3343.15. It has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.7, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:46:50 AM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.2 (-80.79%) & 0.1 (-93.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.9 (+278.72%) & 107.0 (+23.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:46 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3343.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3343.4, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -39.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the net change is a decrease of 39.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:44 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5308.05-39.1-0.735514.653522.0150195.18
Eicher Motors3352.0-30.85-0.913886.02835.9591671.02
TVS Motor Co1562.15-14.0-0.891616.9968.074215.73
Hero Motocorp3111.15-27.55-0.883275.02246.7562173.13
Tube Investments Of India2900.7-43.05-1.463737.152375.0556018.63
26 Oct 2023, 10:12:37 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3313.25, while the high price is 3379.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:05 AM IST

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3319.35. The bid price is 3321.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3325.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 757400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:47:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3325.2, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3325.2, which represents a decrease of 1.7% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -57.65.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44:19 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.33%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months4.19%
YTD4.85%
1 Year-8.79%
26 Oct 2023, 09:21:18 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3345.25, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3345.25, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -37.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.11% and a decrease of 37.6 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04:02 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3437.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 3438 shares and closed at a price of 3437.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App