Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's 3382.85

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3438.5 and a close price of ₹3437.65. The stock had a high of ₹3446.25 and a low of ₹3370.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹92527.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3886 and the 52-week low was ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 3438 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the stock price of Eicher Motors closed at ₹3327.15, which is a decrease of 1.65% or -55.7 points compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹3382.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5250.8
|-96.35
|-1.8
|5514.65
|3522.0
|148575.25
|Eicher Motors
|3327.15
|-55.7
|-1.65
|3886.0
|2835.95
|90991.42
|TVS Motor Co
|1580.75
|4.6
|0.29
|1616.9
|968.0
|75099.39
|Hero Motocorp
|3119.5
|-19.2
|-0.61
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62340.0
|Tube Investments Of India
|2923.9
|-19.85
|-0.67
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56466.67
The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is ₹3312, while the high price is ₹3379.95.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3324.1 with a bid price of 3326.95 and an offer price of 3328.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 862050.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Eicher Motors Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price at 2836.00 and its 52-week high price at 3889.65.
The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3325, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -57.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-96.94%) & ₹0.1 (-93.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (+95.74%) & ₹116.3 (+34.68%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3330.75. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -52.1, representing a decrease of ₹52.1 in the stock price.
Click here for Eicher Motors Shareholdings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5260.6
|-86.55
|-1.62
|5514.65
|3522.0
|148852.55
|Eicher Motors
|3328.7
|-54.15
|-1.6
|3886.0
|2835.95
|91033.81
|TVS Motor Co
|1574.5
|-1.65
|-0.1
|1616.9
|968.0
|74802.47
|Hero Motocorp
|3097.25
|-41.45
|-1.32
|3275.0
|2246.75
|61895.36
|Tube Investments Of India
|2918.9
|-24.85
|-0.84
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56370.11
Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹3313.25 and a high of ₹3379.95 on the current day.
Eicher Motors, a leading automobile company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3326.05. The bid price for the stock is 3328.45, while the offer price is 3329.55. The offer quantity stands at 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has a high open interest of 966,000, indicating strong market interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3321. There has been a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -61.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% or ₹61.85.
Click here for Eicher Motors Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3480.92
|10 Days
|3481.50
|20 Days
|3456.88
|50 Days
|3408.53
|100 Days
|3430.35
|300 Days
|3330.44
The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was ₹3313.25, while the high price reached ₹3379.95.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-89.96%) & ₹0.3 (-80.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (+48.94%) & ₹115.0 (+33.18%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3337.75, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -45.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the net change is a decrease of ₹45.1.
Click here for Eicher Motors Board Meetings
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3335.3. The bid price is 3340.75, while the offer price is 3342.2. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 943,775.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5288.85
|-58.3
|-1.09
|5514.65
|3522.0
|149651.9
|Eicher Motors
|3338.95
|-43.9
|-1.3
|3886.0
|2835.95
|91314.13
|TVS Motor Co
|1562.5
|-13.65
|-0.87
|1616.9
|968.0
|74232.36
|Hero Motocorp
|3096.7
|-42.0
|-1.34
|3275.0
|2246.75
|61884.37
|Tube Investments Of India
|2902.05
|-41.7
|-1.42
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56044.7
The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is ₹3313.25, while the high price is ₹3379.95.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3339.5. It has experienced a decrease of 1.28% in its value, equivalent to a net change of -43.35.
Click here for Eicher Motors AGM
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-69.43%) & ₹0.3 (-80.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (+93.62%) & ₹106.35 (+23.16%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3345.7. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹37.15 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3356. The bid price stands at 3360.9, while the offer price is 3362.55. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 920,325.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5301.1
|-46.05
|-0.86
|5514.65
|3522.0
|149998.53
|Eicher Motors
|3345.5
|-37.35
|-1.1
|3886.0
|2835.95
|91493.26
|TVS Motor Co
|1549.95
|-26.2
|-1.66
|1616.9
|968.0
|73636.13
|Hero Motocorp
|3099.15
|-39.55
|-1.26
|3275.0
|2246.75
|61933.33
|Tube Investments Of India
|2901.0
|-42.75
|-1.45
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56024.43
The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was ₹3313.25, while the high price was ₹3379.95.
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3343.15. It has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.7, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (-80.79%) & ₹0.1 (-93.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.9 (+278.72%) & ₹107.0 (+23.91%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3343.4, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -39.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the net change is a decrease of ₹39.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5308.05
|-39.1
|-0.73
|5514.65
|3522.0
|150195.18
|Eicher Motors
|3352.0
|-30.85
|-0.91
|3886.0
|2835.95
|91671.02
|TVS Motor Co
|1562.15
|-14.0
|-0.89
|1616.9
|968.0
|74215.73
|Hero Motocorp
|3111.15
|-27.55
|-0.88
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62173.13
|Tube Investments Of India
|2900.7
|-43.05
|-1.46
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56018.63
The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3313.25, while the high price is ₹3379.95.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3319.35. The bid price is 3321.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3325.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 757400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3325.2, which represents a decrease of 1.7% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -57.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.33%
|3 Months
|5.11%
|6 Months
|4.19%
|YTD
|4.85%
|1 Year
|-8.79%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3345.25, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -37.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.11% and a decrease of 37.6 points.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 3438 shares and closed at a price of ₹3437.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!