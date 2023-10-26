Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's 3382.85

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85 Today, the stock price of Eicher Motors closed at ₹3327.15, which is a decrease of 1.65% or -55.7 points compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹3382.85.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5250.8 -96.35 -1.8 5514.65 3522.0 148575.25 Eicher Motors 3327.15 -55.7 -1.65 3886.0 2835.95 90991.42 TVS Motor Co 1580.75 4.6 0.29 1616.9 968.0 75099.39 Hero Motocorp 3119.5 -19.2 -0.61 3275.0 2246.75 62340.0 Tube Investments Of India 2923.9 -19.85 -0.67 3737.15 2375.05 56466.67 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is ₹3312, while the high price is ₹3379.95.

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3389.7 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3324.1 with a bid price of 3326.95 and an offer price of 3328.45. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 862050.

Eicher Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Eicher Motors Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price at 2836.00 and its 52-week high price at 3889.65.

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-96.94%) & ₹0.1 (-93.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (+95.74%) & ₹116.3 (+34.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5260.6 -86.55 -1.62 5514.65 3522.0 148852.55 Eicher Motors 3328.7 -54.15 -1.6 3886.0 2835.95 91033.81 TVS Motor Co 1574.5 -1.65 -0.1 1616.9 968.0 74802.47 Hero Motocorp 3097.25 -41.45 -1.32 3275.0 2246.75 61895.36 Tube Investments Of India 2918.9 -24.85 -0.84 3737.15 2375.05 56370.11

Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3480.92 10 Days 3481.50 20 Days 3456.88 50 Days 3408.53 100 Days 3430.35 300 Days 3330.44

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5288.85 -58.3 -1.09 5514.65 3522.0 149651.9 Eicher Motors 3338.95 -43.9 -1.3 3886.0 2835.95 91314.13 TVS Motor Co 1562.5 -13.65 -0.87 1616.9 968.0 74232.36 Hero Motocorp 3096.7 -42.0 -1.34 3275.0 2246.75 61884.37 Tube Investments Of India 2902.05 -41.7 -1.42 3737.15 2375.05 56044.7

Eicher Motors share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 11 Buy 9 9 10 10 Hold 13 13 13 12 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.33% 3 Months 5.11% 6 Months 4.19% YTD 4.85% 1 Year -8.79%

