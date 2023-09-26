Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3410.9 and closed at ₹3413.45. The stock had a high of ₹3420 and a low of ₹3380. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,543.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 9157 shares.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3504, with a percent change of 3.55 and a net change of 120.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.55% and the net change is an increase of 120.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|-9.06%
|6 Months
|17.37%
|YTD
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-8.18%
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3380.6, which represents a 0.96% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -32.85.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 9157 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹3413.45.
