Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in today's trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4016.8 and closed at ₹4004.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4069, while the lowest price was ₹4016.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,731.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7921 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹4044.6, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 40.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
