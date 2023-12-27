Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 4004.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4044.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4016.8 and closed at 4004.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 4069, while the lowest price was 4016.25. The market capitalization of the company is 110,731.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7921 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4044.6, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹4004.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 4044.6, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 40.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

27 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4004.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 7921 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4004.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.