Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 3325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3352.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3326.05 and closed at ₹3325.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3359.35 and a low of ₹3326.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91744.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹3886 and the lowest price was ₹2835.95. The stock had a volume of 6545 shares on the BSE.
27 Jul 2023, 08:22:13 AM IST
