Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 3325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3352.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3326.05 and closed at 3325.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3359.35 and a low of 3326.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91744.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 3886 and the lowest price was 2835.95. The stock had a volume of 6545 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3325.85 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 6545 shares, with the closing price at 3325.85.

