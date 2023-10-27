Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3396.3, up 2.14% from yesterday's 3325.3

26 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 3325.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3396.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3379.95 and closed at 3382.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3379.95, while the lowest price was 3312. The company's market capitalization stands at 91080.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7367 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3396.3, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was 3396.3, which represents a 2.14% increase from the previous day's closing price of 3325.3. The net change in the stock price was 71. Overall, Eicher Motors had a positive trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5373.7109.952.095514.653522.0152052.8
Eicher Motors3396.371.02.143886.02835.9592882.55
TVS Motor Co1594.617.751.131616.9968.075757.39
Hero Motocorp3111.950.450.013275.02246.7562189.12
Tube Investments Of India3065.2139.24.763737.152375.0559195.47
27 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock's low price for the day is 3325.3 and the high price is 3409.3.

27 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3395. The bid price is slightly higher at 3411.05, while the offer price is 3412.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 2915850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3389, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3389. There has been a 1.92% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 63.7 points.

Click here for Eicher Motors Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 96.55 (+39.32%) & 53.85 (+39.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 43.5 (-36.59%) & 80.0 (-31.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3392.45, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3392.45. There has been a 2.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 67.15.

27 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5392.0128.252.445514.653522.0152570.61
Eicher Motors3392.4567.152.023886.02835.9592777.26
TVS Motor Co1595.5518.71.191616.9968.075802.52
Hero Motocorp3122.711.20.363275.02246.7562403.95
Tube Investments Of India3054.7128.74.43737.152375.0558992.7
27 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3325.3, while the high price was 3399.

27 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3390, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3390, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 64.7. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.95% or 64.7 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3457.53
10 Days3473.90
20 Days3456.84
50 Days3407.86
100 Days3427.32
300 Days3330.95
27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 86.1 (+24.24%) & 43.8 (+13.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 48.05 (-29.96%) & 86.0 (-26.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3325.3, while the high price is 3399.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3371.3, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3371.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.38, resulting in a net change of 46. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in its price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3369.7. The bid price stands at 3390.0, with a bid quantity of 5425, while the offer price is 3391.75, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 2922325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3375.65, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3375.65. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 50.35, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5388.55124.82.375514.653522.0152472.99
Eicher Motors3375.049.71.493886.02835.9592300.03
TVS Motor Co1585.158.30.531616.9968.075308.43
Hero Motocorp3128.416.90.543275.02246.7562517.86
Tube Investments Of India3054.0128.04.373737.152375.0558979.18
27 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock's low price for the day was 3325.3, while the high price reached 3399.

27 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 94.0 (+35.64%) & 50.85 (+31.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 45.0 (-34.4%) & 83.3 (-29.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5390.8127.052.415514.653522.0152536.65
Eicher Motors3391.666.31.993886.02835.9592754.01
TVS Motor Co1586.09.150.581616.9968.075348.82
Hero Motocorp3125.3513.850.453275.02246.7562456.91
Tube Investments Of India3055.0129.04.413737.152375.0558998.49
27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3391.6, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

Eicher Motors stock has a current price of 3391.6, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 66.3.

Click here for Eicher Motors News

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4

Eicher Motors, trading at a spot price of 3386.1, has a bid price of 3402.05 and an offer price of 3403.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 2937550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3325.3 and the high price is 3392.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3388.85, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3388.85, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 63.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.91% or 63.55.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 76.9 (+10.97%) & 42.6 (+10.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 56.0 (-18.37%) & 8.3 (-48.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5347.8584.11.65514.653522.0151321.35
Eicher Motors3371.045.71.373886.02835.9592190.64
TVS Motor Co1586.8510.00.631616.9968.075389.2
Hero Motocorp3137.025.50.823275.02246.7562689.72
Tube Investments Of India3040.0114.03.93737.152375.0558708.81
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3363.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹3325.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3363.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, resulting in a net change of 38.65.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock had a low price of 3325.3 and a high price of 3371.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3361.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 3374.5, while the offer price is 3376.6. The offer quantity is 350, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 175, showing the number of shares wanted by buyers. The open interest stands at 2953475, suggesting the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3327.15 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -55.7. This means that the stock has decreased in price by 1.65% and has seen a decrease of 55.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months4.9%
6 Months1.94%
YTD3.07%
1 Year-10.34%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3327.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -55.7, implying a decrease of 55.7.

27 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3382.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 7,367 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,382.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.