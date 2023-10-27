Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3396.3, up 2.14% from yesterday's 3325.3

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3396.3, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was ₹3396.3, which represents a 2.14% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹3325.3. The net change in the stock price was 71. Overall, Eicher Motors had a positive trading day.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5373.7 109.95 2.09 5514.65 3522.0 152052.8 Eicher Motors 3396.3 71.0 2.14 3886.0 2835.95 92882.55 TVS Motor Co 1594.6 17.75 1.13 1616.9 968.0 75757.39 Hero Motocorp 3111.95 0.45 0.01 3275.0 2246.75 62189.12 Tube Investments Of India 3065.2 139.2 4.76 3737.15 2375.05 59195.47 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range Eicher Motors stock's low price for the day is ₹3325.3 and the high price is ₹3409.3.

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3395. The bid price is slightly higher at 3411.05, while the offer price is 3412.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 2915850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3389, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3389. There has been a 1.92% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 63.7 points. Click here for Eicher Motors Shareholdings

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.55 (+39.32%) & ₹53.85 (+39.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹43.5 (-36.59%) & ₹80.0 (-31.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3392.45, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3392.45. There has been a 2.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹67.15.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5392.0 128.25 2.44 5514.65 3522.0 152570.61 Eicher Motors 3392.45 67.15 2.02 3886.0 2835.95 92777.26 TVS Motor Co 1595.55 18.7 1.19 1616.9 968.0 75802.52 Hero Motocorp 3122.7 11.2 0.36 3275.0 2246.75 62403.95 Tube Investments Of India 3054.7 128.7 4.4 3737.15 2375.05 58992.7 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was ₹3325.3, while the high price was ₹3399.

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3390, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3390, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 64.7. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.95% or 64.7 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3457.53 10 Days 3473.90 20 Days 3456.84 50 Days 3407.86 100 Days 3427.32 300 Days 3330.95

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹86.1 (+24.24%) & ₹43.8 (+13.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.05 (-29.96%) & ₹86.0 (-26.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3325.3, while the high price is ₹3399.

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3371.3, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹3371.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.38, resulting in a net change of 46. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in its price.

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3369.7. The bid price stands at 3390.0, with a bid quantity of 5425, while the offer price is 3391.75, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 2922325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Eicher Motors Live Updates

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3375.65, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3375.65. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 50.35, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5388.55 124.8 2.37 5514.65 3522.0 152472.99 Eicher Motors 3375.0 49.7 1.49 3886.0 2835.95 92300.03 TVS Motor Co 1585.15 8.3 0.53 1616.9 968.0 75308.43 Hero Motocorp 3128.4 16.9 0.54 3275.0 2246.75 62517.86 Tube Investments Of India 3054.0 128.0 4.37 3737.15 2375.05 58979.18

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range Eicher Motors stock's low price for the day was ₹3325.3, while the high price reached ₹3399.

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹94.0 (+35.64%) & ₹50.85 (+31.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹45.0 (-34.4%) & ₹83.3 (-29.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5390.8 127.05 2.41 5514.65 3522.0 152536.65 Eicher Motors 3391.6 66.3 1.99 3886.0 2835.95 92754.01 TVS Motor Co 1586.0 9.15 0.58 1616.9 968.0 75348.82 Hero Motocorp 3125.35 13.85 0.45 3275.0 2246.75 62456.91 Tube Investments Of India 3055.0 129.0 4.41 3737.15 2375.05 58998.49

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3391.6, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 Eicher Motors stock has a current price of ₹3391.6, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 66.3. Click here for Eicher Motors News

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4 Eicher Motors, trading at a spot price of 3386.1, has a bid price of 3402.05 and an offer price of 3403.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 2937550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3325.3 and the high price is ₹3392.65.

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3388.85, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹3388.85, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 63.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.91% or ₹63.55.

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹76.9 (+10.97%) & ₹42.6 (+10.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹56.0 (-18.37%) & ₹8.3 (-48.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5347.85 84.1 1.6 5514.65 3522.0 151321.35 Eicher Motors 3371.0 45.7 1.37 3886.0 2835.95 92190.64 TVS Motor Co 1586.85 10.0 0.63 1616.9 968.0 75389.2 Hero Motocorp 3137.0 25.5 0.82 3275.0 2246.75 62689.72 Tube Investments Of India 3040.0 114.0 3.9 3737.15 2375.05 58708.81

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3363.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹3325.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3363.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, resulting in a net change of 38.65.

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range Eicher Motors stock had a low price of ₹3325.3 and a high price of ₹3371.5 on the current day.

Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3331.5 as against previous close of 3347.4 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3361.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 3374.5, while the offer price is 3376.6. The offer quantity is 350, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 175, showing the number of shares wanted by buyers. The open interest stands at 2953475, suggesting the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85 The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3327.15 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -55.7. This means that the stock has decreased in price by 1.65% and has seen a decrease of 55.7 points.

Eicher Motors Live Updates

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.84% 3 Months 4.9% 6 Months 1.94% YTD 3.07% 1 Year -10.34%

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3327.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3382.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3327.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -55.7, implying a decrease of ₹55.7.